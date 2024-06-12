Northrop Grumman notifies state of hundreds of possible Arizona layoffs

Northrop Grumman Corp., a major manufacturer and employer in the Phoenix metro, could lay off hundreds of local workers.

The aerospace and defense contractor notified the state of Arizona of 543 possible layoffs at its office in Chandler, located at 1575 S. Price Road. Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) on June 7 filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice, or WARN letter, with the state. Arizona companies with 100 or more employees are typically required to file WARN letters ahead of mass layoffs or plant closings.

The circumstances surrounding the WARN were unclear as of June 10.

"We have provided all potentially impacted employees with advanced notice and have begun the process of working to match them with existing opportunities across the company," the company wrote in a June 10 response to the Phoenix Business Journal. "These efforts are ongoing and we expect a higher number of employees will receive WARN notices than may ultimately be impacted."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal