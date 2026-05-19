North Phoenix retail center seeks tenants as TSMC, Costco drive demand

The Shops at Halo Vista, an 11-acre mixed-use retail and hospitality development tucked inside the massive 2,400-acre master planned Halo Vista development in north Phoenix, is starting to look for tenants.

Common Bond Development Group, the company behind several notable Valley projects, including the Global Ambassador hotel and Park at 83 in Peoria, is developing the retail destination at the northwestern hard corner of the I-17 and Dove Valley Road.

The center will be home to a dual-branded hotel and four different retail buildings, totaling 33,600 square feet of leasable space. It will be located adjacent to the Costco that is being built within the Halo Vista development.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.