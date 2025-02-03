Noble Ground Coffee chain closes all Valley locations

Noble Ground Coffee, a Valley coffee chain that opened several locations in the past two years, has closed all of its stores.

The Phoenix New Times first reported on the closures and the Business Journal confirmed that multiple locations now have signs on them that read, “Noble Ground Coffee is temporarily closed,” including the store location at 3831 E. Thunderbird Road in Phoenix and one at the 101 N. 1st Avenue in downtown Phoenix. Both of those stores opened in the past few months.

Noble Ground Coffee launched in 2022, first with a location at the Footprint Center selling coffee during Phoenix Suns games. It also had relationships with the Arizona Coyotes and the Tucson Roadrunners. The company had stores in Flagstaff, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe.

