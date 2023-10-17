New local restaurant slated to open in former P.F. Chang’s space in Tempe

A new restaurant is set to open next year in the former P.F. Chang’s China Bistro space on Mill Avenue in Tempe.

Wexford Developments, which owns the 127,000-square-foot Centerpoint on Mill development in downtown Tempe, announced Monday the company has signed a lease with Pretty Decent Concepts, the restaurant and bar group behind Wren & Wolf, Trophy Room and the upcoming Carry On in downtown Phoenix.

Pretty Decent Concepts has not released too many details about the new project but said that they want to open two concepts under one roof – one being a chef-driven restaurant and the other will be a craft cocktail bar. The total space for both projects will be 7,700 square feet, plus a patio.

