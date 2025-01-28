New fast-casual restaurant rolling out 3 Valley locations in 2025

Ricemill, a new fast-casual restaurant serving Asian-inspired rice bowls, is preparing for its debut in 2025 with three locations in the Phoenix area.

The new concept has leases signed for three locations in the Phoenix area and all three are expected to open in 2025. The first one will open in March in downtown Phoenix at the Collier Center at 201 E. Washington St. It will be followed by locations in Glendale at the Arrowhead Towne Center Mall and at Novus Place in Tempe.

Ricemill has a menu created by Yiyi Wang, who was trained in several award-winning kitchens. It has aspirations to grow across the U.S. after its Phoenix debut.

