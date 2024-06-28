New downtown light rail station named after former Phoenix mayor

PHOENIX — A downtown transit station that's part of a 1 million-square-foot development featuring two residential towers with 100,000 square feet of overall retail and office space will be named after former Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to name the light rail station attached to the Central Station project after the former mayor, who is now a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing District 4.

The Central Station development on the north side of Van Buren Street between Central and First avenues is on track to be open by the summer of 2025 with housing options for students and traditional renters ready to move in by the 2025-26 school year. The two residential towers are 22 stories and 33 stories tall, respectively. The project celebrating its topping out in May.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.