New development partner joins $850 million Metrocenter project

PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners LLC is the latest company to join the robust team spearheading the redevelopment of Metrocenter to build 140,000-square of new retail space as the developers kick off demolition of the 50-year-old mall.

The $850 million transit-oriented project, called the Village, is set to bring more affordable housing options and a large mix of stores, restaurants and entertainment uses centered around a large public park and plaza across 65 acres in Phoenix.

Diversified Partners, a national development firm known for its prominent retail projects in the Valley, plans to announce a name and amenities for the retail project, which is expected to feature an "eclectic" mix of shops and food and beverage options.

"We envision this prime property becoming one of the top destinations in Arizona," said Walt Brown, CEO of Diversified Partners, in a statement.

