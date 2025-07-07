Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Camelback Corridor restaurant opens in former MercBar

The new concept, called the Mercer, is located near 24th Street and Camelback Road
The Mercer
PHOENIX — A new restaurant has opened in the space formerly occupied by MercBar, which had operated for nearly three decades at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

The team that owned and ran MercBar – Rick Phillips and Peter Hearn of 151 Hospitality – are behind the new concept, the Mercer. The new eatery is the second of three new concepts 151 Hospitality is opening at the newly remodeled Esplanade development.

Phillips and Hearn have redesigned the 3,000-square-foot MercBar space into a stylish American bistro and martini destination. The walls are wood-clad and everything from the art on the walls to the music playing over the speakers has been curated to set the vibe 151 Hospitality is trying to set for the Mercer.

