New arena football league to feature East Valley team

TEMPE, AZ — This spring, a new arena football league intends to launch with a team in the Phoenix metro that will play on Arizona State University’s campus in Tempe.
The International Arena League, which says it will launch in April, will have a team called the Arizona Juggernauts that will play at Mullett Arena, the home of the Sun Devils hockey team.
The IAL’s inaugural season will have each team playing 14 games – seven at home and seven on the road. According to IAL’s website and social media, there will be teams in both the United States and Europe.