Nestle anticipates growing in Glendale to meet future demand for product

Nestle is confident in the growing demand for coffee creamers in the U.S.

That's why the food and beverage giant picked Arizona a few years ago for a 630,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and distribution center that kicked off production last year and was unveiled to the public in January.

"We see a massive runway for growth in this category, and that's why we had to build in Glendale," said Daniel Jhung, president of coffee and beverage for Nestle USA during a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28 at the factory. "Glendale is a beacon for us for the future growth of coffee creamers for Nestle."

Nestle, which first expanded into Arizona in the 1970s, wanted to produce creamer closer to its West Coast customers and was also attracted to the West Valley city for its skilled labor and business-friendly environment.

