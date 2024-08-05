Moxy Hotel planned for fast-growing West Valley district

GLENDALE, AZ — Wisconsin-based NCG Hospitality is embarking on its fourth hotel in Glendale's sports and entertainment district.

The developer plans to build a seven-story Moxy Hotel by Marriott at the northwest corner of 95th and Maryland avenues, adjacent to its three existing hotels in Westgate.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The Moxy will feature 209 rooms with modern amenities and designs focused on experiences including an outdoor patio, a resort-style pool, bars and more.

Andy Inman, chief development officer for NCG Hospitality, said the hotel activation will start in the parking lot with art and music exhibits, as well as landscaping.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.