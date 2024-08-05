Watch Now
Moxy Hotel planned for fast-growing West Valley district

The hotel will be located near 95th and Maryland avenues
GLENDALE, AZ — Wisconsin-based NCG Hospitality is embarking on its fourth hotel in Glendale's sports and entertainment district.

The developer plans to build a seven-story Moxy Hotel by Marriott at the northwest corner of 95th and Maryland avenues, adjacent to its three existing hotels in Westgate.

The Moxy will feature 209 rooms with modern amenities and designs focused on experiences including an outdoor patio, a resort-style pool, bars and more.

Andy Inman, chief development officer for NCG Hospitality, said the hotel activation will start in the parking lot with art and music exhibits, as well as landscaping.

