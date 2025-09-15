Mixed-use development proposed near TSMC complex in Phoenix's North Gateway

Vestar has plans in the works for another major mixed-use development, this time in north Phoenix.

The developer is proposing a mixed-use project including a 544-unit hotel, a nearly 86,000-square-foot fitness center, and 437,000 square feet of retail space, called Dove Valley Towne Center.

A rezoning request was introduced at the North Village Planning Committee meeting on Sept. 11. The goal is to set up the over 100-acre site for commercial, retail and hospitality uses.

The site, located at the northeast corner of the I-17 and Sonoran Desert Drive, is right across the freeway from the proposed Halo Vista development, one of several massive projects planned in the area near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s $165 billion complex.

