Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Mixed-use development proposed near TSMC complex in Phoenix's North Gateway

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
TSMC's plant.jpg
Posted

Vestar has plans in the works for another major mixed-use development, this time in north Phoenix.

The developer is proposing a mixed-use project including a 544-unit hotel, a nearly 86,000-square-foot fitness center, and 437,000 square feet of retail space, called Dove Valley Towne Center.

A rezoning request was introduced at the North Village Planning Committee meeting on Sept. 11. The goal is to set up the over 100-acre site for commercial, retail and hospitality uses.

The site, located at the northeast corner of the I-17 and Sonoran Desert Drive, is right across the freeway from the proposed Halo Vista development, one of several massive projects planned in the area near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s $165 billion complex.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen