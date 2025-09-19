Midwestern University names Joshua Baker as new president and CEO

Nearly four months after Midwestern University’s longtime president and CEO announced her retirement, the school has given its interim leader the permanent role.

Midwestern’s board of trustees announced this week that it had appointed Joshua Baker to the position, effective Sept. 11. Baker has been with the university since 2013 in various academic and administrative roles, including senior vice president and chief academic officer.

The decision culminates a search process that started in late May when Kathleen Goeppinger announced she was stepping down after a 30-year tenure as president and CEO of the Downers Grove, Illinois-based nonprofit medical school that was founded in 1900 and established a campus in Glendale in 1995.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.