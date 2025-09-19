Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Midwestern University names Joshua Baker as new president and CEO

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Joshua Baker
Posted
and last updated

Nearly four months after Midwestern University’s longtime president and CEO announced her retirement, the school has given its interim leader the permanent role.

Midwestern’s board of trustees announced this week that it had appointed Joshua Baker to the position, effective Sept. 11. Baker has been with the university since 2013 in various academic and administrative roles, including senior vice president and chief academic officer.

The decision culminates a search process that started in late May when Kathleen Goeppinger announced she was stepping down after a 30-year tenure as president and CEO of the Downers Grove, Illinois-based nonprofit medical school that was founded in 1900 and established a campus in Glendale in 1995.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen