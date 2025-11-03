Microchip to lay off 63 Valley workers as Tempe fab sale looms

Microchip Technology Inc. is planning to lay off 63 workers in the Valley as part of a final round of job cuts the Chandler-based company announced in March.

Microchip on Oct. 29 filed a WARN — or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — with Arizona’s Department of Economic Security, stating it will cut 63 jobs at its Tempe fab, located at 1200 S. 52nd St.

A Microchip spokesperson confirmed the 63 positions are part of the company’s previously announced broader restructuring initiative to cut 2,000 jobs globally — including 330 workers based at its Tempe fab.

Earlier this year, the company ceased manufacturing operations at its Tempe fab and listed it for sale, but retained the 63 workers to maintain the facility, tools and other equipment.

