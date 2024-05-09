Mesa leads nation for influx of new retirement-age residents

The East Valley city of Mesa saw the nation’s largest influx of retirees in raw numbers, which amounted to the second-fastest incoming rate in the U.S., according to a new analysis.

The report from SmartAsset found that Mesa’s senior population grew by a net amount of 4,453 people — more than 50% more than any other city. Mesa’s net number was derived from the 6,969 who moved in subtracted by the 2,516 who moved out in 2022, based on U.S. Census Bureau figures.

For its study, SmartAsset counted all movers aged 60 or older who came to cities from out of state. More than 180 cities from all 50 states were considered.

Mesa ended up with 118,004 residents who were 60 or older, meaning 23% of the city’s population falls into that age bracket.

