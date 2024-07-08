Massive BNSF regional rail complex faces scrutiny as it eyes Maricopa County approval

A date has been set for the next approvals BNSF needs to move forward with its massive regional complex in the Valley — and nearby residents are continuing a years-long fight against the project.

Texas-based BNSF Railway Co. wants to develop a 4,300-acre intermodal for freight transportation and an industrial center with 18 million square feet of warehouses in partnership with real estate heavyweights CRG and The Kroenke Group.

BNSF did an about-face when it applied for a major comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning with Maricopa County at the end of May for its project instead of pursuing annexation and rezoning through the city of Surprise as originally planned. A technical advisory meeting about the project was held with Maricopa County officials on July 2 to address the company's initial application.

The project is scheduled to be voted on by Maricopa County at a Nov. 7 planning and zoning commission and at the Dec. 11 Board of Supervisors meeting later this year. A neighborhood meeting is expected to be held in July or August.

