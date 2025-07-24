Lucid partners with critical mineral companies to boost EV battery supply chain

California-based Lucid Group Inc. is partnering with four critical mineral companies to accelerate development and procurement of domestic battery materials for the automotive industry, the electric vehicle maker announced Wednesday.

Lucid, which manufactures its Lucid Air sedans and Gravity SUVs south of Phoenix in Casa Grande, formed the National Automotive Competitiveness Collaboration with Alaska Energy Metals and three Canadian businesses: Graphite One, Electric Metals and RecycLiCo.

"Domestic supply chains strengthen manufacturing resilience, fortify sustainable supply chains, and accelerate job growth,” Marc Winterhoff, Lucid’s interim CEO, said in a statement. “Following in the footsteps of our previous agreements, today we are doubling down on our commitment to powering American innovation and look forward to working with our partners as we built the next generation of automotive manufacturing in the United States."

