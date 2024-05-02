Logistics giant to lay off more than 200 Valley workers

TEMPE, AZ — Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Inc. is laying off 227 Valley workers after one of its customers, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, decided to insource roles at two Valley facilities.

Kuehne + Nagel informed the Arizona Department of Economic Development about the job separations in an April 22 Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter. The positions span a variety of roles in contract logistics and the layoffs are set to occur on July 31.

Arizona companies with 100 or more employees are typically required to file WARN letters ahead of mass layoffs or plant closings. Some 138 positions will be impacted at Honeywell’s facility at 1300 W. Warner Rd. in Tempe, while 89 positions will be impacted at Honeywell’s facility at 111 S. 34th St. in Phoenix.

