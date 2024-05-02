Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Logistics giant to lay off more than 200 Valley workers

The positions impacted span a variety of roles in contract logistics and the layoffs are set to occur on July 31
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Honeywell
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 11:48:21-04

TEMPE, AZ — Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Inc. is laying off 227 Valley workers after one of its customers, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, decided to insource roles at two Valley facilities.

Kuehne + Nagel informed the Arizona Department of Economic Development about the job separations in an April 22 Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter. The positions span a variety of roles in contract logistics and the layoffs are set to occur on July 31.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Arizona companies with 100 or more employees are typically required to file WARN letters ahead of mass layoffs or plant closings. Some 138 positions will be impacted at Honeywell’s facility at 1300 W. Warner Rd. in Tempe, while 89 positions will be impacted at Honeywell’s facility at 111 S. 34th St. in Phoenix.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo