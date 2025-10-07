Legal battle over Arizona's water rules intensifies as builders seek court ruling

Two lawsuits filed earlier this year on behalf of homebuilders against the Arizona Department of Water Resources could see closure as early as this month.

Washington, D.C.-based Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC law firm represents the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona in one lawsuit, while Goldwater Institute represents the homebuilder association in another lawsuit — both of which challenge the authority of ADWR to create new groundwater rules that impact the construction industry.

This is a huge issue for Arizona, impacting development, housing costs and the economy, said Andrew Gould, a partner with Holtzman Vogel and a former Arizona Supreme Court Justice.

"This is going to come to a head between October and January," he said.

