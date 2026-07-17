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Lakeside estate snags record $4.5M sale price as wealth expands into emerging luxury hub

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LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — With median home prices hovering around $499,000 in Lake Havasu City, a newly built lakeside estate just sold for a record $4.5 million.

It surpassed the $4 million previous highest sale price for a residential home in Lake Havasu City, which is three hours west of Phoenix and 2.5 hours south of Las Vegas.

Scott Grigg, owner of Grigg's Group Powered by Altman Brothers and co-listing agent on the property, said this milestone is a testament not only to the continued strength of Arizona's luxury market but also the power of the brokerage's national presence.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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