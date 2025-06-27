Ken Garff Automotive acquires Arizona's largest Chevrolet dealership

AVONDALE, AZ — Arizona’s largest Chevrolet dealership has been acquired by a Utah-based company.

Ken Garff Automotive Group said on June 25 it has acquired Gateway Chevrolet, which is located at 9901 W. Papago Fwy in Avondale.

The acquisition is the latest from Ken Garff Automotive, which has been growing a strong footprint in the Phoenix market since 2021.

There are now five Ken Garff dealerships in Arizona. The company was founded in Utah in 1932 and has more than 70 dealerships in Utah, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Wyoming, Iowa, and Hawaii.

