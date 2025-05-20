JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix to be acquired for $865 million

The JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, the largest resort in Phoenix, is set to be acquired for $865 million.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., a Nashville-based lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that also owns entertainment venues like the Grand Ole Opry, said it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the 950-room JW Marriott located in north Phoenix.

Under the deal, the resort will continue to be operated by Marriott International under the JW Marriott flag. Ryman said in its announcement it expects the transaction to close later this quarter of in the third quarter of 2025.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.