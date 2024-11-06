José Andrés Group partners with Glendale’s VAI Resort

GLENDALE, AZ — José Andrés Group, the restaurant and media company that operates a variety of eateries founded by famed chef and philanthropist José Andrés, has made its latest licensing agreement with VAI Resort in Glendale, which will bring the brand’s first restaurant to Arizona.

VAI Resort is under development and no opening date for the hotel or restaurant have been set yet, but once open, it will be the largest hotel in the state of Arizona with 1,100 rooms, suites and villas. The development team behind the resort said it will have “11 signature restaurants,” and with the latest announcement, one of them will be JAG’s Bar Mar.

“It'll be the best seafood that Arizona has, hands down, and we're going to lead with that culinary excellence,” Sam Bakhshandehpour, the CEO of José Andrés Group, told the Business Journal.

