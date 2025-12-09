Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Italian goods importer Sogno Toscano opens first Arizona wine bar and market in Phoenix

Sogno Toscano, an importer and supplier of Italian goods for chefs around the U.S., has opened a new wine bar and market in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood, where it plans to show off its products not just to the general public but to restaurant industry professionals.

The Phoenix location, located in the Arcadia Place shopping center at 3950 East Indian School Road, is the fifth Sogno Toscano lifestyle café and the first in Arizona, but in many ways it is a homecoming for the brand.

Since the mid-2000s, childhood friends Pietro Brembilla and Brian Persico have been running Sogno Toscano out of the Phoenix area. They have been importing products from Italy, branding them as Sogno Toscano and then distributing to restaurants and commercial kitchens around the country.

Brembilla told the Business Journal the plan was never to start a restaurant.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

