IRS increases standard business mileage rate for 2025

Despite the fact that gasoline prices are about 3.4% lower than a year ago nationwide, the Internal Revenue Service will increase the optional standard mileage rate used by individuals for automobiles driven for business usage by 3 cents in 2025. The mileage rates for vehicles used for other purposes will remain unchanged from 2024.

That means the standard mileage rate for business use is now 70 cents per mile, up from 67 cents in 2024.

However, the IRS said that its other standard mileage rates in 2025 will remain unchanged from the 2024 rate.

