Indoor inflatable bounce park sets Mesa opening; owner seeks more locations

Inflatable bounce park business FunBox is preparing to open its first permanent indoor location in the Valley and the local owner is checking out vacant big box stores for expansion.

FunBox, which describes itself as the world's largest bounce park, has operated temporary, outdoor installations around the Valley and in northern Arizona for the past several years. The bouncing attractions include slides, obstacle courses, and climbing walls.

Michael Bolbach, FunBox’s Arizona franchisee, has leased a 14,000-square-foot space, which formerly housed a church, in the retail center located at the southeast corner of Brown and Higley roads in Mesa, for the Valley’s first indoor FunBox location. The Mesa store will open in mid-March.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.