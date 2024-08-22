Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Iconic Paradise Valley church spire to be moved before building demolished to make way for luxury homes

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Ascension.jpg
Posted

When a group of Paradise Valley residents heard that the iconic Ascension Lutheran Church was sold last year to make way for new luxury homes, they jumped into action to save the property designed by Frank Lloyd Wright's son-in-law and apprentice William Wesley Peters, in association with Taliesin Associated Architects.

The church, which was built in 1961 at 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane, will be razed to make way for an exclusive community of five luxury homes.

The property was one of the most significant designs produced by Taliesin Associated Architects following Frank Lloyd Wright's death in 1959, said Scott Jarson, owner, founder and president of AZ Architecture/Jarson & Jarson Real Estate.

"To me, in some ways, it's the gateway to the heart of Paradise Valley," Jarson said. "I grew up in the town of Paradise Valley less than a mile from that location. It's always been a special landmark."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen