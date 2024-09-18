Huge CHIPS Act grant goes to ASU-led defense microelectronics hub

TEMPE, AZ — Federal officials on Tuesday awarded the Southwest Advanced Prototyping Hub with a multimillion-dollar grant to support five microelectronics projects intended to develop and advance technologies for the U.S. military.

Led by Arizona State University, the SWAP Hub will receive $29.6 million through the CHIPS Act for projects in next-generation wireless and radio frequency transceiver technologies, AI computing, and radar power and secure processing systems.

The SWAP Hub is among eight regional innovation hubs established under the U.S. Department of Defense’s Microelectronics Commons to accelerate the development and production of microelectronics technologies critical for security and defense.

