How WM’s Phoenix Open sponsorship led to the company cleaning up in professional sports

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — WM’s sponsorship of the PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open is one of the most comprehensive corporate sports partnership deals in professional sports.

Its efforts have paid off, as the company has now expanded its offerings to other sports entities and across several industries.

WM (NYSE: WM), which has been the naming rights partner for the Phoenix Open since 2010, has completely taken over several aspects of the annual professional golf tournament in Scottsdale in efforts to make it a “zero waste” event — meaning that everything is either recycled or compostable and nothing leaving the grounds goes to a landfill. The event has held the "zero waste" distinction since 2013.

In the past 12 years, WM has helped the Thunderbirds — the group that hosts the tournament — as well as all event vendors and partners to completely rethink how to approach hosting a major sporting event with sustainability in mind.

