How Valley small businesses plan to navigate steep tariff landscape

PHOENIX — Amid on-again, off-again tariffs and an uneven economic outlook, small business owners in the Valley are in a frenzy as they attempt to navigate uncertain times.

Earlier this month, the United States levied steep tariffs across the globe on roughly 90 countries, including China, Canada and Mexico. On April 9, President Trump instituted a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries named, except China. The U.S. has engaged in a tariff volley with China that includes levying China with a 145% tariff on April 10 — and China responding with a 125% reciprocal tariff.

The global sparring has already started to hit close to home with local business owners who manufacture or source products abroad.

One Valley business feeling the immediate impact of tariffs is Phoenix-based “Shark Tank” winner that recently experienced a 40% decline in sales.

