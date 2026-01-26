Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Honeywell taps Deere executive as CFO while promoting 3 leaders for aerospace spinoff

Honeywell headquarters in Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — Honeywell International named four executives to key leadership roles for the Arizona-based aerospace business that it plans to spin off into a separate public company later this year.

Josh Jepsen is joining Honeywell Aerospace as chief financial officer, effective February 23, according to a company release. Jepsen currently serves as the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Deere & Co., an agricultural equipment company headquartered in Illinois.

Prior to his current role, Jepsen also held senior positions in finance, investor relations and accounting at Deere & Co.

In addition, Honeywell Aerospace promoted three longtime employees to oversee its three business divisions.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

