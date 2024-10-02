Honeywell Aerospace opens innovation hub at ASU's Tempe campus

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies opened a new innovation hub at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus to equip students with engineering skills for careers in the aerospace industry.

Honeywell opened the 3,000-square-foot innovation hub this week in collaboration with ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering in the Engineering Commons G-Wing building. At the Honeywell Innovation Hub, ASU students can utilize state-of-the-art technologies, participate in hackathons and connect with a career center designed to link students to Honeywell’s professional network, according to a university announcement.

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies is the aviation manufacturing subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON)

“We look forward to the opportunities this space will create for collaboration, innovation and knowledge-sharing between Honeywell employees and ASU students within our local community,” Jim Currier, president and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, said in a statement.

