Home Depot moves forward with Buckeye land purchase

Home Depot is moving ahead with plans to build a new store in Buckeye.

The home improvement retail giant on April 7 spent $7.7 million for 11.14 acres at the Buckeye Commons shopping center, located at the southeast corner of Verrado Way and the I-10. A subsidiary of Buckeye Commons developer Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. was the seller, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

Home Depot is slated to be the next big retailer at Buckeye Commons, alongside Costco, the economic development bellwether that anchors that shopping center. The home improvement company recently applied for a building permit valued at $11.6 million for a 137,347-square-foot store in Buckeye at 20410 W. Roosevelt St., according to previous Business Journal reporting.

