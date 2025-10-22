Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hi Noon Hospitality ready to open coastal Mediterranean concept in Scottsdale

Pinyon
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Hi Noon Hospitality, the group behind Valley dining staples Buck & Rider and Ingo’s Tasty Food, is preparing to debut its latest concept – Pinyon, a coastal Mediterranean restaurant – in Old Town Scottsdale on Oct. 29.

The new restaurant, located at 7363 E. Scottsdale Mall in Scottsdale, will open in a multilevel space with everything from the design of the restaurant inspired by inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, culture, and vibes.

While it isn’t uncommon to have a restaurant boast its menu as “Mediterranean,” Pinyon's doesn’t just focus on one country or culture, rather Hi Noon’s CEO Adam Strecker said the restaurant was inspired by the whole region – from Spain to Italy and from Morocco to Greece and Turkey.

