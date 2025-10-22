ASU medical school scores major gift from longtime physician entrepreneur

Dr. John Shufeldt is donating a nine-figure naming gift to Arizona State University's new medical school, which will be called the John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering.

The gift comes just as the school received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education this week, which allows it to start recruiting its first class of 36 students.

"We're so thrilled and honored and excited to be bearing the Shufeldt name," said Dr. Sarah Lisanby, the founding dean of the new school. "The naming gift he dedicated to the school is really making this school possible."

Shufeldt's gift is the second-largest ever received by ASU.

