Health care veteran to take helm at Phoenix Children's as Meyer retires after 23 years

PHOENIX — Phoenix Children’s has named a pediatric health care veteran as the hospital's new president and CEO, taking over later this year from longtime leader Robert Meyer.

The hospital’s board of directors said July 8 that it chose John Nickens IV for the post. Nickens is currently the corporate president of hospitals and CEO of University Medical Center for LCMC Health, a large regional health system based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meyer, who has led Phoenix Children’s for more than 23 years, announced his retirement in February but didn’t set a departure date at the time. He has been working with the board of directors to oversee the hiring of his successor through a national search process.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

