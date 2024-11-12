Grand Canyon University one step closer to nonprofit recognition

Grand Canyon University has won a legal victory in its long-running dispute with the U.S. Department of Education over its nonprofit status.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Nov. 8 ruled that the Department of Education "applied the wrong legal standards" in denying the nonprofit status of Grand Canyon University in 2019. 0000

The ruling reverses a previous district court summary judgment in favor of the Department of Education while remanding the case back to the district court "with instructions to set aside the department's denials and to remand to the department for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."

GCU has been locked in a legal dispute with the Department of Education since it reverted back to nonprofit status in July 2018, when its parent company, Phoenix-based Grand Canyon Education Inc., sold the university for $853.1 million.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.