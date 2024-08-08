Grand Canyon Education to invest millions to grow hybrid educational programs, expand national reach

Phoenix-based Grand Canyon Education Inc. is investing $240 million to build out its hybrid model to teach an additional 50,000 students nationwide.

The goal, according to Brian Mueller, GCE's chairman and CEO, is to open 80 facilities across the country that will provide a hybrid education model, where students will take courses online and work in the facility labs for hands-on experience.

"Each location is about a 20,000-square-foot facility," Mueller said. "Each location is about a $3 million investment. Right now, the goal is to have upward of 600 students per location."

So far 44 have opened, with a goal of opening the remaining facilities within the next five to six years.

