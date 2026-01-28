Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Goodyear gives green light to Harvard Investments' new master-planned community

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
King Ranch Location
Posted

The West Valley city of Goodyear is poised to get a new master-planned community near Estrella Mountain.

Goodyear City Council approved a general plan amendment and rezoning request at a Jan. 26 meeting for Rio 1900 – a development proposed by Harvard Investments. The project would bring thousands of new homes and apartments, retail, dining and even a potential resort to the area near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, along the southern bank of the Gila River.

The long-vacant site has also been known as King Ranch. Most of the 1,940-acre site for the new Rio 1900 development is owned by Harvard Investments, which acquired it from a longtime landowner in 2023 for $22 million. About 80 acres within that site are state trust land, which the developer eventually plans to purchase at an auction.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen