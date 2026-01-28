Goodyear gives green light to Harvard Investments' new master-planned community

The West Valley city of Goodyear is poised to get a new master-planned community near Estrella Mountain.

Goodyear City Council approved a general plan amendment and rezoning request at a Jan. 26 meeting for Rio 1900 – a development proposed by Harvard Investments. The project would bring thousands of new homes and apartments, retail, dining and even a potential resort to the area near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, along the southern bank of the Gila River.

The long-vacant site has also been known as King Ranch. Most of the 1,940-acre site for the new Rio 1900 development is owned by Harvard Investments, which acquired it from a longtime landowner in 2023 for $22 million. About 80 acres within that site are state trust land, which the developer eventually plans to purchase at an auction.

