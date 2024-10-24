Glendale to consider new zoning for sprawling VAI Resort property

As construction progresses on the VAI Resort, the city of Glendale is set to consider a new master plan for the $1 billion hospitality and entertainment development in its sports and entertainment district.

At its Oct. 24 meeting, Glendale's planning and zoning commission is expected to vote on rezoning for the nearly 70-acre resort property, as well as a general plan amendment for 10 acres of the site.

The new zoning would replace the previously approved planned area development called Centerpoint which was approved in 2020 when the project was first proposed as the Crystal Lagoons Island Resort. It will incorporate additional land that was not previously part of the Centerpoint planned area development.

