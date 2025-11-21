GLENDALE, AZ — The beloved Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is making a comeback to the Valley, now featuring exclusive 10th Anniversary merchandise!

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can anticipate new treats and limited-edition merchandise, including 10th Anniversary items like keychains, thermal bottles, mugs, apparel, and plush toys, along with sweet treats such as cookies, macarons, and madeleines.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to visit Glendale, Phoenix, and Mesa with new 10th Anniversary merch.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck New 10th Anniversary merch at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

Here’s when and where to go:

Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

The truck is said to be placed near the arena on Entertainment Blvd. When: Saturday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Superstition Spring Mall in Mesa

The truck is said to be in the courtyard near TJ Maxx. When: Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The Park at PV [4568 E Cactus Rd] in Phoenix

When: Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Be aware that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments.