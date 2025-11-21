Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to visit Glendale, Phoenix, and Mesa with new 10th Anniversary merch

Here's when and where to go
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — The beloved Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is making a comeback to the Valley, now featuring exclusive 10th Anniversary merchandise!

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can anticipate new treats and limited-edition merchandise, including 10th Anniversary items like keychains, thermal bottles, mugs, apparel, and plush toys, along with sweet treats such as cookies, macarons, and madeleines.

Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to visit Glendale, Phoenix, and Mesa with new 10th Anniversary merch.
Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to visit Glendale, Phoenix, and Mesa with new 10th Anniversary merch.
New 10th Anniversary merch at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
New 10th Anniversary merch at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

Here’s when and where to go:

  • Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale
    • The truck is said to be placed near the arena on Entertainment Blvd.
    • When: Saturday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Superstition Spring Mall in Mesa
    • The truck is said to be in the courtyard near TJ Maxx.
    • When: Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The Park at PV [4568 E Cactus Rd] in Phoenix
    • When: Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Be aware that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments.

More Things to Do stories:
thumbnail_image.png

Things To Do

Popular Italian food chain Fazoli’s to open new Valley location in Surprise

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events November 21-23.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Chase Field Batting Practice, Panda Fest, Gilbert Days and more!

Zack Perry
Carhartt in Tempe, Arizona.

Things To Do

Carhartt expands in Arizona with first Valley store in Tempe

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen