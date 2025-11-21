Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to visit Glendale, Phoenix, and Mesa with new 10th Anniversary merch.

GLENDALE, AZ — The beloved Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is making a comeback to the Valley, now featuring exclusive 10th Anniversary merchandise!
According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can anticipate new treats and limited-edition merchandise, including 10th Anniversary items like keychains, thermal bottles, mugs, apparel, and plush toys, along with sweet treats such as cookies, macarons, and madeleines.
Here’s when and where to go:
- Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale
- The truck is said to be placed near the arena on Entertainment Blvd.
- When: Saturday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Superstition Spring Mall in Mesa
- The truck is said to be in the courtyard near TJ Maxx.
- When: Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Park at PV [4568 E Cactus Rd] in Phoenix
- When: Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Be aware that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments.