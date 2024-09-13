Glendale minimum wage dispute heats up

An ongoing battle between Glendale and community advocacy group Worker Power over a $20 minimum wage initiative in the city is far from over.

The city of Glendale has petitioned the Arizona Supreme Court to review a ruling by the Arizona Court of Appeals that would place the minimum wage item on the city's November ballot. Worker Power has filed its own court documents asking the Supreme Court to deny the city's petition and let the ballot item proceed.

The Arizona Supreme Court has not yet decided if it will review the case, a court spokesperson said on Sept. 12.

The $20 minimum wage initiative for hotel and event workers, known as the Hotel and Event Center Minimum Wage and Wage Protection Act, will appear on the November ballot despite any ruling by the Supreme Court. Pending a decision by the Arizona Supreme Court, the results of that ballot measure could be voided despite how residents vote on it.

The efforts by Worker Power come as Glendale continues to build its hospitality and entertainment offerings, including the $1 billion VAI Resort and first-ever Mattel Adventure Park, adding to its major venues that already host some of the largest concerts and professional sporting events in the nation.

