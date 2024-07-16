Gilbert company's 'Shark Tank' appearance leads to major Home Depot deal

When Gilbert-based Slick Barrier appeared on ABC-TV’s "Shark Tank" in 2023, the company landed a $500,000 investment from entrepreneur Lori Greiner after pitching its patented clear coating designed to keep crawling pests — including those nasty Arizona bark scorpions — out of homes and businesses.

The company's "Shark Tank" appearance also caught Home Depot's attention, leading to a major distribution deal with the home improvement retail giant, which is now selling Slick Barrier's scorpion-repelling product in more than 187 stores in Arizona and Texas.

“About two months after the show, Home Depot reached out to us. People were asking about the product and [Home Depot] wanted to see if they could carry it,” Aaron Gonzales, co-founder of Slick Barrier, told AZ Inno. “They had us work with one of their current vendors to help us get it ready and distribute it their stores.”

