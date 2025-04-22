Frozen cocktail concept Narwhal's Crafted eyes Valley for expansion

A St. Louis-based frozen cocktail concept is preparing for a national expansion with all eyes set on the Phoenix market as one of its primary targets.

Narwhal’s Crafted, which has been around since 2016, offers a higher-end take on the frozen alcoholic beverage: making them from scratch, using fresh ingredients, and not using artificial colors or high-fructose corn syrup.

After creating a following in St. Louis, founders Brad Merten and Brandon Holzhueter are now looking to expand the concept to key markets in the U.S. through franchises. The Phoenix and Scottsdale markets are early targets for Narwhal’s growth.

