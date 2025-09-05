Former US Senator Kyrsten Sinema buys $2M Cave Creek estate

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema paid $2 million for an estate in Cave Creek, according to public records.

Built in 2022 on 1.3 acres, the 4,085-square-foot home originally was listed for $2.049 million, said Julie Prendergast of Call Realty Inc. and listing agent for the property.

Prendergast's clients, whom she declined to identify, added several amenities to the property this year, including a custom pergola, pool and spa and lush artificial turf.

This property, which sold within 30 days of being listed, also doesn't have an HOA, she said.

