Former Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams sells Scottsdale home in cash deal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams sold his Scottsdale home for $3 million in cash after listing it for $4 million less than a month ago.

Williams is now head coach for the Detroit Pistons, where he signed a six-year $78.5 million contract, which equates to about $13.1 million a year, according to Spotrac.

Public records show Williams paid $2.38 million for the home at 6086 E. Sunnyside Dr. in May 2019 when he was selected as head coach of the Suns.

