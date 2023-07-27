Former Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams sells Scottsdale home in cash deal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams sold his Scottsdale home for $3 million in cash after listing it for $4 million less than a month ago.
Williams is now head coach for the Detroit Pistons, where he signed a six-year $78.5 million contract, which equates to about $13.1 million a year, according to Spotrac.
RELATED: Monty Williams says his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer during Phoenix Suns playoff run
Public records show Williams paid $2.38 million for the home at 6086 E. Sunnyside Dr. in May 2019 when he was selected as head coach of the Suns.