Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Former Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams sells Scottsdale home in cash deal

Williams has been hired as the coach of the Detroit Pistons since leaving Phoenix
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Monty house.jpg
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 15:39:19-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams sold his Scottsdale home for $3 million in cash after listing it for $4 million less than a month ago.

Williams is now head coach for the Detroit Pistons, where he signed a six-year $78.5 million contract, which equates to about $13.1 million a year, according to Spotrac.

RELATED: Monty Williams says his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer during Phoenix Suns playoff run

Public records show Williams paid $2.38 million for the home at 6086 E. Sunnyside Dr. in May 2019 when he was selected as head coach of the Suns.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!