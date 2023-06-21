PHOTOS: Former Suns coach Monty Williams' Scottsdale home on sale for $4 million
Former Suns head coach Monty Williams has listed his 5,527 square-foot home in Scottsdale for $4 million. The house sits on a 34,950 square-foot property and has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.
5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: Azing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: Azing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team 5,527 square-foot home sits on a 34,950 square-foot property in the Equestrian Manner community in Scottsdale. In addition to five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the property has an additional one-bedroom, one-bathroom "casita". The backyard includes a pool, spa, basketball court and putting green.Photo by: AZing Realty Media Team