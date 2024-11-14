Former Arizona State donor makes large philanthropic gift to GCU

The T.W. Lewis Foundation is giving $2 million to Grand Canyon University to establish a student success center.

This donation comes a year after the Valley-based foundation pulled funding from Arizona State University's Barrett Honors College after a conservative speaking series was condemned by some members of the Barrett faculty, which in turn prompted state lawmakers to launch a committee to investigate free speech at Arizona's three public universities.

Tom Lewis, founder of the T.W. Lewis Foundation, who had been funding individual scholarships at Barrett for decades, created the T.W. Lewis Center for Personal Development at ASU in 2020 to offer programs to prepare students for their future after graduation. The center was shuttered last year after Lewis pulled his funding due to his disagreement with the university over the faculty's reaction to the speaker series.

