Food Network celebrity to open Phoenix wine bar with signature collection

PHOENIX — Nik Fields, known as the Chic Chef, is set to open a wine bar and tasting room in Phoenix. The restaurateur and sommelier is also launching a collection of signature wines.

Hear about Fields' journey from being a bank VP to a celebrity chef in the video above.

Fields previously owned the Tempe-based wine bar Chic Chef 77, which earned praise on Forbes Magazine's best travel destinations roundup in 2023. Chic Chef 77 closed in May 2024 and the concept has since evolved into Slate by Nik Fields. Fields said it is the only Black-owned wine bar in Phoenix.

Slate is planning to open on Feb. 1 near the historic Sunnyslope community at 8801 N Central Ave. Timo Wine Bar was previously in that location, but closed in late summer 2025, according to Yelp reviewers.

