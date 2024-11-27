First phase of $7 billion Halo Vista to feature auto mall, retail and industrial

Since the $7 billion master-planned development now called Halo Vista has been unveiled, the city of Phoenix has received global attention.

Christine Mackay, Phoenix's community and economic development director, said she even recently received an inquiry about the project from France.

The developers are expected to break ground as early as 2025 for infrastructure and the first phase of the project that's set to include an auto mall, retail, office and industrial development, according to Mackay during the city's economic development and housing subcommittee meeting on Nov. 25.

"We are thrilled to be working on this over the next 25 years and bringing it forward," Mackay said during the meeting.

